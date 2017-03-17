Bennigan’s Celebrates St. Paddy’s Day with Free World Famous Monte Cristos for a Year!

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The saying goes that “Every Day is St. Paddy’s Day” at Bennigan’s. But when it’s actually St. Paddy’s Day, you know it’s time to party!

As this singularly Irish holiday approaches, Bennigan’s is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebration one for the ages – including giving guests at participating restaurants the chance to win Free World Famous Monte Cristos listed on their menu covers for a Year!

Talk about the luck of the Irish!

Throughout the month of March, guests from across the globe are invited to participate in all the St. Paddy’s Day shenanigans that define the Bennigan’s brand. The 2017 Blarney Blast campaign harkens back to Bennigan’s roots and is headlined by “Eats & Distillations” – a Legendary array of Irish-themed food, beer and cocktails topped off with a Pot O’ Gold featuring more instant-win prizes than ever!

When you’re at Bennigan’s, you’re with friends. So come create new memories while enjoying these Blarney Eats:

Beer Cheese Soup – Creamy and savory beer cheese soup topped with Colby cheese and parsley.

All-New Reuben Burger – A juicy half-pound burger layered with sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing and served on toasted rye bread. Served with homestyle French fries seasoned with sea salt.

Corned Beef and Cabbage* – Savory corned beef served over a wedge of braised cabbage, slathered in flavorful GUINNESS® au jus sauce with a special mustard for dipping. Served with sautéed dilled carrots and buttery red potatoes. *Available while supplies last

Finn’s Beer-Battered Fish & Chips – Tender white fish filets handcrafted in a delicious beer batter. Lightly fried to crispy golden brown. Served with homestyle French fries, creamy coleslaw and jalapeño tartar sauce.

Housemade Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce – Housemade bread pudding drenched in hot Praline sauce then topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar. Guaranteed to melt in your mouth!

In addition to the traditional green beer, you won’t want to miss these Blarney Distillations:

Fresh as Helles – Unfiltered Helles Lager with orange blossom and natural flavors, dry hopped with Mandarina hops. It’s one Helluva beer!

PB&J – Pabst Blue Ribbon and a shot of Jameson combine for the perfect St. Paddy’s Day cocktail.

Irish Mule – This crisp and refreshing Irish Mule in the classic tin cup will have you drinking like the Vikings who founded Waterford, the very first town in Ireland. Made with Jameson, Absolut, Ginger Beer and fresh-squeezed lemon and lime.

Lucky Lemonade – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Midori Melon Liqueur, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Minute Maid® Lemonade, Sprite® and a crisp apple slice. Are you feelin’ Lucky?

Irish Coffee – Assembled tableside with Jameson Irish Whiskey, gourmet coffee and topped with a collar of fresh, handcrafted whipped cream. Served in our authentic glass from Ireland with a sugar rim.

Of course, every Bennigan’s restaurant supplies across the globe will be hosting the biggest St. Paddy’s Day party in town, with live music, contests and drink specials – just don’t forget to wear green!

Several local* Bennigan’s will also be hosting a sweepstakes in which one lucky lad or lassie will win Free World Famous Monte Cristos for a Year! Guests are invited to enter all month long for the chance to win a Golden Ticket entitling the winner to enjoy 24 complimentary Monte Cristos over a 12-month period. (*Participating locations only.)

“What could be better than celebrating St. Paddy’s Day at Bennigan’s? How about a month-long celebration with great friends, incredible food, handcrafted cocktails and the chance to win free Monte Cristos for a year!” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman & CEO Paul Mangiamele. “At Bennigan’s, we are continuing to build on our emotional connection with longtime – and new – fans at our restaurants all across the world. And that’s what this month’s festivities are all about.”

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the fast-casual concept, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining casual dining. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable steakhouses.

